Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU bundle announced, but it excludes the RTX 4060

Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle announced, get a copy of the highly anticipated game - but only with 'eligible' GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated game releases of 2024, and it's right around the corner - launching on August 20. Today, NVIDIA has announced a new Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, offering PC gamers a steam copy of the game with eligible GPU and Laptop products.

2

NVIDIA partners with Game Science for a new Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, image credit: NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

On the desktop GPU side, the bundle covers everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and higher: so the RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, and RTX 4090. Anything that isn't a GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4060 Ti - two of the most popular graphics cards for the current generation.

The laptop side of the bundle is the same. Eligible systems are those with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU or higher. So, what gives? Well, it looks like Black Myth: Wukong's impressive ray-tracing visuals will require at least a GeForce RTX 4070 to hit a playable frame rate.

"Black Myth: Wukong is an Unreal Engine 5 game that leverages the latest technologies to create one of the most detailed and visually stunning games seen to date," NVIDIA writes. "As part of our collaboration with Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong on PC is further enhanced with cutting-edge features that take performance and image quality to the next level on GeForce RTX 40 Series systems."

This is achieved with Path Tracing, as seen in Alan Wake II and Cyberpunk 2077 - described by NVIDIA as an "advanced ray tracing technique used by visual effects artists to create film and TV graphics that are indistinguishable from reality." From reflections to shadows to global illumination and advanced water rendering, Black Myth: Wukong's 'Full Ray-Tracing' mode looks incredible - as seen in the following trailer.

So, even though it's disappointing that the GeForce RTX 4060 family is being excluded from the bundle - it does make sense if the bundle has been created around the game's 'RTX On' visuals.