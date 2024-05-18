Valve's next major game is an Overwatch-style shooter called Deadlock

Valve invited a select number of gamers to try its new Overwatch-style game called Deadlock, and it appears some gamers broke NDA, revealing key details.

Valve appears to be working on its next game and it fans of the company and it's title may be glad to know it's going to be an Overwatch-style shooter.

Valve's next major game is an Overwatch-style shooter called Deadlock 651165651
The new Valve title was made available to a select group of competitive gaming YouTubers who would have undoubtedly had to agree to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to gain early access to the title. Under this agreement, which I can personally verify as someone who has signed many of them, it's typically stipulated that you are unable to share any images, video, or even descriptions of the product you agree to see under embargo. Simply, it's in the name of the agreement "Non-Disclosure".

According to the leaks, the new Valve title will be called Deadlock, and it appears to be an amalgamation of "Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2," according to Valve reporter Tyler McVicker. As for what was specifically leaked, the above images show third-person gameplay and a character called "Grey Talon," who is armed with a bow and can lay traps for enemy players.

Valve's next major game is an Overwatch-style shooter called Deadlock 56115656
Valve's next major game is an Overwatch-style shooter called Deadlock 1415415
Vicker reports that Deadlock is Valve's next "major" project and that it has been in development at the studio since 2018.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

