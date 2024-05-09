This external GPU dock has OCulink and a built-in 550W power supply, supports huge GPUs

Chines companies team up to introduce an external GPU dock with OCulink support, and a built-in 550W power supply that's ready to handle your GPU.

Two Chinese companies have teamed up for an external GPU dock that supports OCulink -- and even features a 550W PSU -- check it out:

EG01C external GPU dock (source: Metaphyuni)

Metaphyuni and Gzosmeta collaborated on what's called the EG01C, which is a new external GPU solution that has a built-in 550W power supply. Regular external GPUs rely on fast USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, or they use a standard called OCulink. OCulink has up to 64GB/sec of bandwidth, which is far better for external graphics cards over USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 which have just 40GB/sec of bandwidth at the ready.

Enthusiasts, performance lovers, gamers, and AI researchers are flocking to OCulink because of the increased bandwidth, that is, until Thunderbolt 5 launches... then the external connector game gets real fun. The companies made a newly-designed OCulink connector, which is capable of being plugged in, and unplugged over 10,000 times. On top of that, instead of the regular manual locking mechanism, this external GPU solution features an automatic one that fixes the cable in place. Very nice touch.

The integrated PSU uses a server-grade CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply) standard that means that the PSU can be easily removed. No one should be doing that of course, but it means it can be upgraded and replaced with a far more powerful PSU. Inside, there's a 550W PSU with 80+ Gold Platinum power efficiency.

Inside, the external GPU bundle includes all of the required cabling and connectors, weighing in at 2.08kg without the power supply. The external GPU solution measures in at 23 x 9 x 75cm, meaning it can host some of those truly monster-sized GPUs.

The OCulink PGU dock costs 899 RMB (around $125 USD or so) and is available at a cheaper 649 RMB ($90 USB or so), including the PSU.