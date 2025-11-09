Check out this Battlestation with 4 x ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 cards, GPUs alone cost $13,000

TL;DR: A Reddit user built a powerful PC featuring four ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, totaling $13,000 in graphics cards. The setup uses PCIe 5.0 riser cables and a 2400W PSU, which may be insufficient for the combined 2400W power demand, raising concerns about stability under heavy workloads.

If you thought just a single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 had some power, this Redditor has installed not just one, but four of ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards into a single monster battlestation PC.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In a Reddit post by user u/Zestyclose-Salad-290 posted of his new battlestation, he showed off some of the innards of the massive case that has four gigantic ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 graphics cards inside. He used some PCIe 5.0 riser cables to get the graphics cards connected to the second chamber, providing space on the motherboard and other components.

ASUS's new ROG Astral RTX 5090 is a bloody thick card, taking up close to 4 slots inside of a system, but with 4 of them, they take up a hell of a lot of space. The PSU choice by the user is questionable, as it's a 2400W power supply and each one of the GPUs will chow down on 600W of power: 4 x 600W = 2400W of power from the GPUs alone.

Speaking of the four ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 graphics cards, they sell for upwards of $3300 each, meaning that the GPUs alone are worth $13,000. One would think that you'd spring a little more money for the beefier 3000W PSUs on the market now.

4

The other issue is that powering a single RTX 5090 can be troublesome for some PSUs and connectors, let alone 4 of them at once. I wonder if there will be any troubles running them at full loads, like a heavy AI workload or rendering task, to see how that 2400W PSU handles it, and if there's any headaches with maxing out the 2400W of power, and the 4 separate 16-pin power connectors to the RTX 5090 cards.