Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's official 4K Texture Pack requires a beast of a PC to run

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has only been out for over a month, but with 4.5 million sales, it's one of the year's biggest games. It's also the fastest-selling game developer Saber Interactive has ever worked on, with studio head and former id Sofware chief adding that the game has sold faster than all of the "Quake, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and RAGE" games he's worked on.

Space Marine 2's popularity is also due to the incredible word-of-mouth and timing of the release. Gamers were craving a no-fuss old-school co-op action shooter in the style of Gears of War. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 fills that void and continues to be listed on top seller lists on all platforms.

On PC, Space Marine 2 is a great-looking game that captures the feeling and awe of being a part of an epic large-scale war - however, there's some good news for those wanting it to look even better when playing in 4K. Saber Interactive has just dropped a free 4K Texture Pack for the game, but you'll need some serious SSD space and GPU hardware to take advantage of it.

Weighing in at a whopping 85GB, the 4K Texture Pack for Space Marine 2 is larger than the base game's 75GB install size, which includes the entire game, with art, music, voice, and other assets.

The Space Marine 2 4K Texture Pack also updates the Minimum and Recommended specs for the game. On the CPU side, the Minimum spec goes from at least an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i5-8600K for the base game to a more modern AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7-12700. The specs note that you will need a 12-core CPU for the 4K Texture Pack, going so far as to recommend an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D or Intel Core i9-14900K.

On the GPU side, the Minimum spec goes from an AMD Radeon RX 580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 for the base game to an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of VRAM. The recommended GPU is AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

Early user reviews for the 4K Texture Pack welcome the increased detail. However, some users report stuttering and a notable performance drop when installed.