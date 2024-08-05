Elon Musk reveals Neuralink has implanted its second human patient

Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink has completed its second surgery on a human patient, with Musk saying in an interview it's 'working very well.'

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

The last time we heard about the second human patient undergoing a Neuralink brain implant, the story was that they had to be canceled for the surgery due to the discovery of unforeseen medical issues.

However, it appears Neuralink found the right applicant as Elon Musk has revealed during an interview the company has successfully implanted its second Brain-Computer-Interface (BCI) into a human patient. Musk revealed the news on a recent 8-hour-long episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, where the Neuralink founder sat down for an hour and a half to discuss the goal of BCIs, their potential at curing previously incurable diseases, and societal impacts of the technology being integrated with people that don't have any medical issues.

During the interview, Musk revealed the surgery with the second patient went "extremely well" and the implanted BCI is "working very well." Musk said Neuralink has detected 400 electrodes on the second patient's BCI, which are essentially the bridge between the device and the human brain's electrical signals.

Elon Musk reveals Neuralink has implanted its second human patient 165156
Open Gallery 2

The 400 total isn't much compared to the 1,024 electrodes advertised on Neuralink's website, but Neuralink has proven with its first patient, Nolan Arbaugh, that only 10 - 10% of the electrodes need to be working to enable functionality with a computer.

Elon Musk also discussed the potential impact of Neuralink being widely adopted by the masses, saying that human communication would be revolutionized between Neuralink users as they would be able to communicate an idea much faster than human speech.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2024 at 10:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags