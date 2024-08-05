Lenovo teases a more compact Lite version of its Legion Go handheld coming soon

We were immediately impressed by Lenovo's portable gaming handheld, the Legion Go, in our review. So a more compact variant sounds like a great idea.

We reviewed the Lenovo Legion Go handheld earlier this year. The Windows device powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor proved itself to be a powerful little unit for portable PC gaming. It can play titles like Far Cry 6 and Starfield alongside indie games and anything else that runs on a Windows 11 machine.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Performance aside, what separates the Lenovo Legion Go from competitors like the ROG Ally from ASUS is that it sports a large 8.8" QHD (2560 x 1600) 144 Hz IPS display with a physical design that includes removable controllers ala the Nintendo Switch, a kickstand, and ample cooling.

Big and bulky is not for everyone, so it's great to see that Lenovo is apparently preparing to launch a more compact Lite version of the Lenovo Legion Go with a 7-inch display.

The information comes directly from Lenovo, which included it in the Legion Go FAQ. The FAQ states that the Legion Go "comes with a 7-inch or 8-inch display." It also mentions that the newer Legion Go will include an HDMI port "for easy connectivity to external display" and dual fans for cooling - two features not present in the existing model.

Lenovo has since removed the information after it was spotted. A representative from the company responded to a Reddit query saying that it was a simple proofreading error that was "probably as innocent as an FAQ document written at launch last year." That said, it's hard to see how one mistakenly provides information about two distinct models - especially when rumors of a more compact Legion Go have been circling for months.

At this stage, Lenovo is planning to release the more compact Lenovo Legion Go Lite with a 7-inch display, or it will shelve the launch in favor of an updated model later on.