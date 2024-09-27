Lenovo Legion Go Lite leak shows a more compact handheld without detachable controllers

Designs for Lenovo's next portable PC gaming handheld have leaked, with the Legion Go Lite ditching the removable controllers for a more compact build.

Lenovo Legion Go Lite leak shows a more compact handheld without detachable controllers
Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

A sea of portable PC gaming handhelds have hit the market in the last few years. Most offer similar performance thanks to the Ryzen Z1 chip, which can deliver impressive 1080p gaming. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme features integrated RDNA 3 graphics with 12 Compute Units, while the lower-end variant offers 4 Compute Units.

Images of the Legion Go Lite's outer shell, image credit: YouTube/NITTRX
2

Images of the Legion Go Lite's outer shell, image credit: YouTube/NITTRX

Even with multiple options available, the Lenovo Legion Go stood out due to its premium design, which included a large display and removable controllers similar to the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, new images from YouTuve creator NITTRX have emerged showcasing the design of what's being referred to as the Legion Go Lite. This follows reports we heard earlier that Lenovo was preparing to release a more affordable variant of its PC gaming handheld.

The images are of the Legion Go Lite's outer shell, so we don't see any hardware.

Unlike the bigger Go, this new Lite version won't feature detachable controllers, making it similar to the Switch Lite. It's also expected to feature a smaller display and a more compact build that should lower the overall cost to compete with handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck.

As a more affordable option, it probably won't feature the new Ryzen Z2 chip, with the more advanced RDNA 3.5 graphics due early next year. Switching to Z2 would probably increase the cost and defeat the purpose of releasing a cheaper unit. However, we'd love to see Lenovo go this route as the new Ryzen Z2 or Strix Point chip for handhelds will reportedly be around 30% faster for gaming than the current Z1 chip - an impressive generational upgrade.

It's expected that Lenovo will release the Legion Go Lite before the end of the year.

Photo of the product for sale

Lenovo Legion Go 8.8' 144Hz WQXGA Handheld Touchscreen Gaming PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$598.99
$598.99$682.10$582.03
Buy
-
-$699.99$709.42
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2024 at 1:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, notebookcheck.net

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags