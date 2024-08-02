NVIDIA's ChatRTX for GeForce RTX PCs is updated with a new UI that you can customize

NVIDIA updates ChatRTX to make it easier than ever to customize and 'chat with your files,' plus you've now got Meta Llama 3.1-8B.

NVIDIA ChatRTX is an AI chatbot that is fully customizable, from the LLM used to the data. The company describes it as an AI that lets you "chat with your files" as you can customize the data set across different file formats, documents, images, and other data. The latest version of the application is available now, with a minimal and clean UI overhaul that highlights how powerful it can be.

2

ChatRTX's new UI was built with the Electron + Material UI framework, image credit: NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As you can see in the screenshot, the new UI (built using the Electron + Material UI framework) highlights ChatRTX's two main components: the AI Model and the Data. Even better, users and developers can add their own UI elements and expand ChatRTX's functionality by using an open UI framework.

ChatRTx can tap into powerful AI models for customization and, as such, requires at least a GeForce RTX 30 or GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM to run.

ChatRTX has improved dramatically since its debut; it wasn't that long ago that support for images and photo scraping without complex metadata was added. At the same time, speech recognition was added so you don't have to type in a query. So, yes, you can literally "chat with your files," as NVIDIA puts it.

The latest update also includes "a new architecture" that allows developers to build new chat applications on top of the ChatRTX backend. Plus, there is support for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which improves performance with additional context, historical data, and recent or other relevant knowledge. With the new Meta Llama 3.1-8B models optimized to run on NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM software, ChatRTX's complexity and capabilities have increased.