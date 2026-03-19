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This nearly empty server has 1.23 Petabytes of storage

With KIOXIA's LC9 Series 245.76 TB Enterprise NVMe SSDs an almost empty looking server can actually be secretly housing over 1 Petabyte of data.

This nearly empty server has 1.23 Petabytes of storage
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TL;DR: At NVIDIA GTC 2026, KIOXIA showcased the LC9 Series, featuring the industry's first 245.76 TB NVMe SSDs, delivering 1.23 PB storage in a 2U chassis with only five drives. Powered by 8th Gen BiCS FLASH and CBA technology, these high-capacity, high-speed SSDs are well-suited for hybrid cloud and AI servers.

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, we got to see the future of AI, memory, and storage technology from all of the biggest players in the space. And while several hyperscale solutions conjure images of racks and servers as far as the eye can see, at KIOXIA's booth, we saw the opposite. And in many ways, for storage solutions, it was incredibly impressive.

This nearly empty server has 1.23 Petabytes of storage 21
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In a 2U server chassis that normally stores 40 enterprise NVMe SSDs or up to 10 petabytes of capacity, KIOXIA was displaying an almost empty chassis with only five drives. The kicker is that it's a barebones-looking setup that offers 1.23 Petabytes of storage capacity. This is all thanks to KIOXIA's LC9 Series, which introduced the industry's first high-capacity 245.76 TB NVMe SSD for the data center market.

With five KIOXIA LC9 Series 245.76 TB Enterprise NVMe SSDs delivering impressive read throughput of 7,230 MB/s each, for a total of 36.2 GB/s, it's a clear look at just how far the industry has come in high-speed, high-capacity storage at scale.

This nearly empty server has 1.23 Petabytes of storage 3
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As a QLC-based SSD, this setup and solution are ideal for a hybrid cloud or AI server. The KIOXIA LC9 Series is powered by the company's 8th Gen BiCS FLASH with CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology. And this is how you're able to get 32 2-Terabit (Tb) dies densely stacked together.

For AI, these drives can be put to work on systems with large LLM vector databases that utilize retrieval augmented generation (RAG), leveraging KIOXIA's open-source AiSAQ (All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization) solution. This basically lets you use SSD storage to expand costly HBM DRAM capacity. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take one of these efficient and impressive servers home to upgrade our local Plex server and make it a Netflix rival. Maybe next time.

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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