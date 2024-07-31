Google confirms it broke password manager on Chrome for millions of Windows users

Google has confirmed its responsible for breaking the Chrome Password Manager for millions of Windows users with a seemingly faulty update.

Following the tragic CrowdStrike outage that converted approximately 8.5 million Windows machines into devices that continuously flash the notorious blue screen of death, Google has confirmed it was responsible for Chrome Password Manager temporarily breaking.

Between potentially millions of Intel CPUs being faulty, AMD's new CPUs having problems, CrowdStrike updates nuking millions of Windows machines around the globe that results in airports being held up, and billions of dollars in lost revenue, it really does feel the technology industry is breaking at the seams. And to throw more fuel on the bad news fire, Google has confirmed its responsible for Password Manager on the Chrome browser being faulty.

While password manager being disabled certainly isn't as critical as the CrowdStrike outage that brought down various infrastructures around the world, the user base that was affected was comparable, and perhaps comedically it was only Windows users that were affected. According to Google, the glitch happened last week and lasted 18 hours, which was the time it took engineers to officially sign off on the fix.

Google said, "The root cause of the issue is a change in product behavior without proper feature guard." That corporate speak, translated through my personal filter, reads, "We rolled out a faulty driver update."

The impact of the outage was global and the total number of affected users could range in the millions. Reports indicate that International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimated 5.4 billion people use the internet in 2023 and of those Chrome holds a market share of 65.68%, per StatCounter.

Notably, the glitch was exclusive to Windows users on the M127 version of Chrome browser, and according to Google, "Approximately 2 percent of users out of the 25 percent of the entire user base where the configuration change was rolled out, experienced this issue." This would put the estimated number of affected users at approximately 17 million.

Furthermore, Google Password Manager's downtime prevented users from finding saved passwords, generating new passwords, or accessing the features. An event such as this highlights the importance of independent password managers and diversifying reliance across multiple applications for the storing of sensitive data.

Google took to its Workspace dashboard to write on July 30 that the company has decided to downgrade the severity of this incident to "Service Information," as the issue affected "significantly" fewer users than the company initially estimated.

While the outage may be less severe than initially thought, it has come at an unfortunate time following the CrowdStrike debacle, as consumer confidence in the reliability of big tech platforms is quite low.