Xbox gamers will soon be able to watch their friends Discord streams

Discord integration on Xbox is expected to get even deeper as gamers will soon be able to watch their friends' Discord streams without a PC or smartphone.

Microsoft is testing further Discord integration on Xbox as a new feature has hit the Insider program for Xbox users.

Reports indicate that Microsoft has rolled out a new update that enables users to view Discord streams straight from their Friends list. The new option has appeared for users in Xbox's insider program, specifically those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings. That isn't all of the new Discord features, as Microsoft is reportedly testing the integration of Discord buddies, which appear in your Friends list by relinking accounts.

Having Discord buddies enabled will mean a user will be able to jump into a voice channel without having to use their smartphone or PC. It's great to see further Discord integration into Xbox and if it will be possible for popular PC features such as share-screen will eventually make their way over to consoles. In other Microsoft-Xbox news, the company announced the end of an iconic Xbox era, as the Xbox 360 store was officially sunsetted.