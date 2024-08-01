Xbox gamers will soon be able to watch their friends Discord streams

Discord integration on Xbox is expected to get even deeper as gamers will soon be able to watch their friends' Discord streams without a PC or smartphone.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

Microsoft is testing further Discord integration on Xbox as a new feature has hit the Insider program for Xbox users.

Xbox gamers will soon be able to watch their friends Discord streams 651651156
Open Gallery 3

Reports indicate that Microsoft has rolled out a new update that enables users to view Discord streams straight from their Friends list. The new option has appeared for users in Xbox's insider program, specifically those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings. That isn't all of the new Discord features, as Microsoft is reportedly testing the integration of Discord buddies, which appear in your Friends list by relinking accounts.

Having Discord buddies enabled will mean a user will be able to jump into a voice channel without having to use their smartphone or PC. It's great to see further Discord integration into Xbox and if it will be possible for popular PC features such as share-screen will eventually make their way over to consoles. In other Microsoft-Xbox news, the company announced the end of an iconic Xbox era, as the Xbox 360 store was officially sunsetted.

Xbox gamers will soon be able to watch their friends Discord streams 156561
Open Gallery 3
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2024 at 10:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, news.xbox.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags