CrowdStrike announces a 'significant' number of the 8.5 million Windows PCs are recovered

A faulty update struck down nearly 10 million Windows PCs last Friday, and now CrowdStrike has said a 'significant' number of systems are fixed.

Last Friday, CrowdStrike rolled out a driver update to its Falcon software that caused 8.5 million Windows machines to be thrown into infinite boot loops.

The outage of Windows machines affected many facets of society, such as airlines, telecommunications providers, supermarkets, payment systems, and more. Since then, when the fault was discovered, both Microsoft and CrowdStrike issued guidance on how to remedy affected systems and estimated the number of systems disrupted. According to Microsoft's blog post about the CrowdStrike outage, internal estimates put the total number of affected systems at 8.5 million, or less than 1% of total Windows machines.

CorwdStrike has recently taken to its official X account to share an update on the situation, writing it continues to focus on restoring all disrupted systems "as soon as possible" and that of the approximately 8.5 million Windows devices affected by the faulty driver "a significant number are back online and operational." CrowdStrike also stated it's working on "a new technique to accelerate impacted system remediation," and the cybersecurity is currently "in the process of operationalizing an opt-in to this technique."