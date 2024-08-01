ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299

ASUS's ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor launches with a Dual Mode that lets users swap between FHD at 480Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

Introducing the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, a new gaming monitor that comes with a dedicated button for switching resolution and refresh rate. The PG32UCDP uses the new WOLED panel technology that enables this switching feature, which is presumably designed for gamers who flex between games that call for image clarity and high refresh rates. I'd imagine the PG32UCDP would be particularly useful for gamer who jumps between FPS and RPG titles.

As for the specifications, the PG32UCDP comes with an Anti-glare finish across the panel, Auto-KVM functionality, a 0.03ms GtG response time, and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. As for connectivity, ASUS has outfitted the PG32UCDP with a DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC port, a HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 hub, a SPDIF port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port capable of 90W power delivery charging.

ASUS has priced the PG32UCDP at $1,299, and it's currently available in the US at Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, Newegg US, and the ASUS Store.