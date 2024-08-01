ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299

ASUS's ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor launches with a Dual Mode that lets users swap between FHD at 480Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

ASUS has launched a new dual-mode gaming monitor that gives the user the option of switching between 4K @ 240Hz and 1080p (FHD) @ 480Hz.

ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299 36636
Open Gallery 5

Introducing the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, a new gaming monitor that comes with a dedicated button for switching resolution and refresh rate. The PG32UCDP uses the new WOLED panel technology that enables this switching feature, which is presumably designed for gamers who flex between games that call for image clarity and high refresh rates. I'd imagine the PG32UCDP would be particularly useful for gamer who jumps between FPS and RPG titles.

As for the specifications, the PG32UCDP comes with an Anti-glare finish across the panel, Auto-KVM functionality, a 0.03ms GtG response time, and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. As for connectivity, ASUS has outfitted the PG32UCDP with a DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC port, a HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 hub, a SPDIF port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port capable of 90W power delivery charging.

ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299 5665651
Open Gallery 5
ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299 6515656
Open Gallery 5

ASUS has priced the PG32UCDP at $1,299, and it's currently available in the US at Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, Newegg US, and the ASUS Store.

ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED dual-mode gaming monitor at $1,299 366362
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2024 at 11:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:rog.asus.com, wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags