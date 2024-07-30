NVIDIA CEO believes 'Everybody will have an AI assistant' and it will transform every job

"Everybody will have an AI assistant," NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said at SIGGRAPH 2024. "Every single company, every single job within the company, will have AI assistance." This is a bold statement, to be sure, but not a surprising one considering the state of the industry.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at SIGGRAPH 2024, image credit: NVIDIA.
SIGGRAPH is a professional graphics conference, and yes, this year, AI was not only on the menu but also included in every dish. From new microservices for 3D modeling to physics, materials, and robotics, generative AI is driving innovation. At SIGGRAPH, NVIDIA also announced that the world's largest advertising company was using generative AI as part of the Omniverse to create content for Coca-Cola - arguably the gold standard for brand advertising.

So, where does the AI assistant fit in? At this year's show, NVIDIA discussed the concept of digital agents, which are digital AIs trained on specific data. For example, an AI modeled after everything you've ever written, said, or done at work (that is measurable) could then become a personal AI assistant.

So yeah, we're not talking about a single ChatGPT installed on every computer system and cloud-based network, but something more personalized. Similarly, customer service will, of course, integrate AI into the mix. However, Jensen Huang believes that it will be a mix of humans and AI in the future. A digital AI assistant to augment work in various fields, trained on specific data.

Of course, it doesn't end there; AI will be everywhere. "Just about every industry is going to be affected by this," Jensen adds. "Whether it's scientific computing trying to do a better job predicting the weather with a lot less energy, augmenting and collaborating with creators to generate images, or generating virtual scenes for industrial visualization, robotic self-driving cars are all going to be transformed by generative AI."

