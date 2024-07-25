NVIDIA AI Foundry helps companies train and develop custom AI 'supermodels'

NVIDIA AI Foundry sees NVIDIA software, Meta, the new Llama 3.1 model, and DGX Cloud come together in a new service for enterprise.

NVIDIA AI Foundry is a new enterprise service where NVIDIA will help companies build AI 'Supermodels' - custom Llama 3.1 generative AI models built with NVIDIA software and expertise. These AI 'Supermodels' are custom-trained for specific industry use cases using proprietary and synthetic data from Llama 3.1 405B and the NVIDIA Nemotron Reward model.

Hardware-wise, it's powered by the NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI platform, which allows it to access the most advanced AI hardware, architecture, and technologies. It's an NVIDIA AI Foundry, so that's to be expected. Meta's open-source Llama 3.1 405B model was announced earlier this week, offering capabilities and power previously limited to closed-source models. This new partnership between NVIDIA and Meta is a big deal for companies everywhere.

"Meta's openly available Llama 3.1 models mark a pivotal moment for the adoption of generative AI within the world's enterprises," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

"Llama 3.1 opens the floodgates for every enterprise and industry to build state-of-the-art generative AI applications. NVIDIA AI Foundry has integrated Llama 3.1 throughout and is ready to help enterprises build and deploy custom Llama supermodels."

"The new Llama 3.1 models are a super-important step for open-source AI," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta. "With NVIDIA AI Foundry, companies can easily create and customize the state-of-the-art AI services people want and deploy them with NVIDIA NIM. I'm excited to get this in people's hands."

In addition to the new AI Foundry, NVIDIA offers NIM inference microservices for Llama 3.1 to download for those looking to deploy the model in their systems. NVIDIA says this will help deliver "2.5x higher throughput than running inference without NIM."