CrowdStrike offers $10 Uber Eats gift cards to Windows outage victims

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company behind the 8.5 million Windows machines that were knocked offline on Friday, disrupting multiple industries.

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company that was responsible for rolling out a faulty driver update to its software that caused 8.5 million Windows machines to enter endless blue screen of death boot loops is now offering customers $10 Uber Eats gift cards as a way of saying sorry for the inconvenience.

Reports indicate CrowdStrike is sending out emails to its partners offering a $10 Uber Eats gift card as an apology. Multiple sources have reported receiving these emails from the cybersecurity company, with one source speaking to Tech Crunch and saying CrowdStrike recognizes the "additional work that the July 19 incident has caused" and for that "your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!"

Unfortunately, reports indicate some users receiving these codes aren't able to redeem them successfully, with some partners reporting that upon activation of the code the following error message presented itself: the gift card "has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid."

For those that don't know, the CrowdStrike outage was global and affected many aspects of society such as airlines being grounded across Amsterdam, Berlin, Dubai, London, and the US. Additionally, the outage affected hospitals, supermarkets, telecommunications providers, emergency services and numerous other businesses around the world. If you are interested in reading more on the outage, check out the below links.

