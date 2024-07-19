Windows blue screen fix found following global operating system outage

Microsoft's Windows is experiencing a global outage that has left millions of users seeing the dreaded blue screen of death or repetitive boot loops.

Millions of Windows systems around the world are experiencing the blue screen of death or are stuck in repetitive boot loops after an update was rolled out by the cybersecurity software platform CrowdStrike, which provides cybersecurity solutions to Microsoft.

The outage is truly global, with reports indicating severe outages across Australia, India, and various other locations. Critical infrastructure has been affected across Australia, with banks, airlines, payment systems, telecommunications providers, and emergency services being knocked offline. Supermarkets and other retailers across Australia are closing their doors as they are unable to access their point-of-sale systems.

So, how do you fix a Windows blue screen of death (BSOD)? Microsoft states in its blogpost that a BSOD presents itself when a serious issue is detected in Windows. That issue can be either hardware or software-related. To bypass the blue screen of death a user will need to boot the computer in Safe Mode or Windows recovery environment. The steps for that process can be found below.

Windows Blue Screen of Death Fix

  1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment
  2. Navigate to the C:WindowsSystem32driversCrowdStrike directory
  3. Locate the file matching C-00000291*.sys and delete it
  4. Boot Windows normally
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

