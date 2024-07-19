Windows blue screen fix found following global operating system outage

Microsoft's Windows is experiencing a global outage that has left millions of users seeing the dreaded blue screen of death or repetitive boot loops.

Millions of Windows systems around the world are experiencing the blue screen of death or are stuck in repetitive boot loops after an update was rolled out by the cybersecurity software platform CrowdStrike, which provides cybersecurity solutions to Microsoft.

The outage is truly global, with reports indicating severe outages across Australia, India, and various other locations. Critical infrastructure has been affected across Australia, with banks, airlines, payment systems, telecommunications providers, and emergency services being knocked offline. Supermarkets and other retailers across Australia are closing their doors as they are unable to access their point-of-sale systems.

So, how do you fix a Windows blue screen of death (BSOD)? Microsoft states in its blogpost that a BSOD presents itself when a serious issue is detected in Windows. That issue can be either hardware or software-related. To bypass the blue screen of death a user will need to boot the computer in Safe Mode or Windows recovery environment. The steps for that process can be found below.

Windows Blue Screen of Death Fix