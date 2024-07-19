Windows blue screen fix found following global operating system outage

Millions of Windows systems around the world are experiencing the blue screen of death or are stuck in repetitive boot loops after an update was rolled out by the cybersecurity software platform CrowdStrike, which provides cybersecurity solutions to Microsoft.
The outage is truly global, with reports indicating severe outages across Australia, India, and various other locations. Critical infrastructure has been affected across Australia, with banks, airlines, payment systems, telecommunications providers, and emergency services being knocked offline. Supermarkets and other retailers across Australia are closing their doors as they are unable to access their point-of-sale systems.
So, how do you fix a Windows blue screen of death (BSOD)? Microsoft states in its blogpost that a BSOD presents itself when a serious issue is detected in Windows. That issue can be either hardware or software-related. To bypass the blue screen of death a user will need to boot the computer in Safe Mode or Windows recovery environment. The steps for that process can be found below.
Windows Blue Screen of Death Fix
- Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment
- Navigate to the C:WindowsSystem32driversCrowdStrike directory
- Locate the file matching C-00000291*.sys and delete it
- Boot Windows normally
- Read more: Microsoft officially approved this extremely dangerous door-opening malware
- Read more: FBI reveals it used unreleased technology to crack the Trump shooter's phone
- Read more: Kaspersky hits back at US government over the banning of its products
- Read more: NASA sets world record for fastest human-made object ever built