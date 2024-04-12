Todd Howard throws a wet blanket on Elder Scrolls TV show, but there's still hope

In the wake of the success of the Fallout TV show, Bethesda's Todd Howard has denied an Elder Scrolls TV show being in the works, but there's still hope.

The new Fallout TV show streaming on Amazon Prime Video is getting very positive praise, leading fans of the Bethesda asking where an Elder Scrolls adaptation is, and if one is currently being made.

Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, and mastermind behind both franchises, appeared on the red carpet and spoke to IGN about a possible Elder Scrolls TV show, which was first mentioned three years ago by Hollywood insider Daniel Ritchman who said Netflix were potentially working on such a show. Howard responded to the question by throwing a wet blanket on any hopes of a secret Elder Scrolls TV show being developed, "there's nothing in the works".

However, there is still hope for one. The Bethesda director, who is also an executive producer on the Fallout TV show, said he never thought a Fallout TV show was going to work until presented with the right idea and person behind the camera. In the instance of the Fallout TV show this person was Christopher Nolan's brother, Jonathan Nolan, the creator of Westworld, Person of Interest, and a writer on Interstellar, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight.