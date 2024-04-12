Todd Howard throws a wet blanket on Elder Scrolls TV show, but there's still hope

The new Fallout TV show streaming on Amazon Prime Video is getting very positive praise, leading fans of the Bethesda asking where an Elder Scrolls adaptation is, and if one is currently being made.
Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, and mastermind behind both franchises, appeared on the red carpet and spoke to IGN about a possible Elder Scrolls TV show, which was first mentioned three years ago by Hollywood insider Daniel Ritchman who said Netflix were potentially working on such a show. Howard responded to the question by throwing a wet blanket on any hopes of a secret Elder Scrolls TV show being developed, "there's nothing in the works".
However, there is still hope for one. The Bethesda director, who is also an executive producer on the Fallout TV show, said he never thought a Fallout TV show was going to work until presented with the right idea and person behind the camera. In the instance of the Fallout TV show this person was Christopher Nolan's brother, Jonathan Nolan, the creator of Westworld, Person of Interest, and a writer on Interstellar, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight.
"I don't know. There's nothing in the works. Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also. And I would approach those - I'll probably say no. You never know if someone's gonna click. But I think this really came out of, 'we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.' It wasn't forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and 'hey, this sounds really cool.' As opposed to, 'we should have a show,' right? It never came from that.
I can't predict the future, but this has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever done, and we're just kind of over the moon, everybody in the studio with seeing it this way. This is something that I said no to for like, a decade. Everyone wanted to make a (Fallout) TV show or a movie, and I was like, 'nahhh.' I wasn't really feeling it.
I met Jonah - Jonathan Nolan - and I love his work: The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Person of Interest, and then Westworld, and he and I kind of hit it off. And I felt like, 'hey, do you wanna do this? I'd like to approach it like it's another entry in the games.' Like, let's do a new location, new story, let him and his crazy lunatic people he works with kind of do what they do, and we're really happy with how it turned out," said Todd Howard