Breaking - Global IT outage grounds planes, closes banks, and disrupts services everywhere

A security update causing millions of systems to crash affecting banks, airlines, emergency services, hospitals, supermarkets, and more is causing chaos.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

A global outage is currently causing havoc, grounding planes, grinding public transportation systems to a halt, disrupting banking services, and affecting everything from streaming services to supermarkets. The cause is the dreaded Windows 'Blue Screen of Death' or BSOD, bringing down systems that countless people, businesses, and critical services rely on.

Breaking - Global IT outage grounds planes, closes banks, and disrupts services everywhere 2
Open Gallery 2

Based on reports, the culprit appears to be a CrowdStrike update for its CrowdStrike Falcon threat checker, which is currently causing systems to crash and fail.

This is one of the most significant outages we've seen in a while, it's gotten to the point where airlines like American Airlines, United, and Delta have stopped flights taking off. Emergency services are also apparently down in some areas.

To make matters worse, affected machines are continually restarting in a boot loop. In Australia, there have been reports of people in supermarkets being affected by the outage. Every POS (Point of Sale) system has crashed, leaving customers unable to pay for groceries.

Due to the time difference, much of the early reporting on the outage has come from countries like Australia, where it's 'peak time' on Friday. If this is the first time you've heard about CrowdStrike, here's a quick primer. CrowdStrike is a computer security firm based in the U.S. that offers endpoint security. As such, its tools are embedded into systems, monitoring all traffic.

This sort of failure, a security update causing millions of systems to crash and affecting banks, airlines, emergency services, hospitals, supermarkets, and more, is alarming. As the situation is still unfolding, stay tuned for updates. And if you're affected by the outage, please let us know your experience.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$819.99
$819.99$824.99$824.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$819.99
$819.97$824.99$824.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2024 at 2:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags