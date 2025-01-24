Mark Zuckerberg teases $65B plan on building 1.3 million AI GPU datacenter in 2025

TL;DR: Meta plans to invest over $65 billion in AI development this year, focusing on expanding its AI capabilities to compete with OpenAI and Google. The company will increase AI hiring, build a massive data center, and acquire over 1.3 million AI GPUs by 2025, aiming to lead in AI innovation. Meta plans to invest over $65 billion in AI development this year, focusing on expanding its AI capabilities to compete with OpenAI and Google. The company will increase AI hiring, build a massive data center, and acquire over 1.3 million AI GPUs by 2025, aiming to lead in AI innovation.

Meta will spend over $65 billion this year alone on its AI plans, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in order to boost its AI power against rivals OpenAI and Google.

The social networking giant will increase its hiring for artificial intelligence roles, and will build a new 2-gigawatt data centter, which will be so big it would cover most of Manhattan in New York City. Meta is lusting after NVIDIA's latest AI GPUs -- spending tens of billions of dollars -- with an aim of over 1.3 million AI GPUs and plans to bring around 1GW of computing power online in 2025.

Zuck said: "This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan".

He continued: "We'll bring online ~1GW of compute in '25 and we'll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We're planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build!"