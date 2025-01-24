All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Mark Zuckerberg teases $65B plan on building 1.3 million AI GPU datacenter in 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlines new AI capital expenditure for 2025: $65 billion ready for 1.3 million AI GPU datacenter this year.

Mark Zuckerberg teases $65B plan on building 1.3 million AI GPU datacenter in 2025
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta plans to invest over $65 billion in AI development this year, focusing on expanding its AI capabilities to compete with OpenAI and Google. The company will increase AI hiring, build a massive data center, and acquire over 1.3 million AI GPUs by 2025, aiming to lead in AI innovation.

Meta will spend over $65 billion this year alone on its AI plans, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in order to boost its AI power against rivals OpenAI and Google.

Mark Zuckerberg teases $65B plan on building 1.3 million AI GPU datacenter in 2025 109
2

The social networking giant will increase its hiring for artificial intelligence roles, and will build a new 2-gigawatt data centter, which will be so big it would cover most of Manhattan in New York City. Meta is lusting after NVIDIA's latest AI GPUs -- spending tens of billions of dollars -- with an aim of over 1.3 million AI GPUs and plans to bring around 1GW of computing power online in 2025.

Zuck said: "This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan".

He continued: "We'll bring online ~1GW of compute in '25 and we'll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We're planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build!"

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

