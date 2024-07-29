AMD's new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M, 880M integrated GPU inside Strix Point APUs tested

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs have a new integrated RDNA 3.5 GPU, which has arrived in the form of the Radeon 890M and 880M integrated GPUs.

The new RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 890M and 880M have been tested, which show us we can expect up to 41% more performance over previous-gen RDNA 3 integrated GPUs. AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs have new Zen 5 CPU cores, new RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and a new XDNA 2 NPU for AI workloads.

AMD's new RDNA 3.5 GPU acts as a refresh and optimization of RDNA 3, with the RDNA 3.5 GPU powering the Radeon 890M integrated GPU inside of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, and the Radeon 880M inside of the Ryzen AI 9 365.

The differences between the Radeon 890M and 880M is that the 890M has 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU power, and the 880M has 12 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU. If you want more RDNA 3.5 performance, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU is what you want.

Radeon 890M : 16 Compute Units (1024 cores) at up to 2900MHz

Radeon 880M: 12 Compute Units (768 cores) at up to 2900MHz

Golden Pig Upgrade did some testing of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 at 60W/70W (PL1/SPL), Ryzen AI 9 365 at 60W/54W (PL1/SPL), Ryzen 7 8845HS at 60W/60W (PL1/SPL) and Core Ultra 9 185H at 56W/55W (PL1/SPL).

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs were running LPDDR5X-7500 memory, the Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPUs were running LPDDR5-7467, while the Hawk Point APUs were running LPDDR5-6400 memory. All three of the chips were tested using the latest graphics card drivers running "Best Performance" and "Performance" mode profiles.

In the gaming tests, the new RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 890M is around 18% faster than Hawk Point and Meteor Lake chips, while the Radeon 880M is around 16% faster, across standard AAA games. In more popular online esports titles, the Radeon 890M is up to 41% faster and the 880M up to 40% faster than RDNA 3.