SK hynix president meets with TSMC CEO to discuss AI chip, HBM future

The president of SK hynix and the chairman of SK Group met with TSMC chairman and CEO C.C. Wei to discuss, and solidify their partnership in the AI semiconductor business in Taipei, just two months after SK hynix and TSMC shook hands on next-gen HBM4 memory and next-gen semiconductor packaging technology.
The two technology leaders discussed the progress and details of their on-going partnership, with TSMC contract manufacturing SK hynix's HBM memory chips, which are the key part to NVIDIA's dominance in the AI GPU market with its Hopper H100, H200, and Ampere A100 series AI GPUs.
Under the agreement announced back in April 2024, the two companies promised to use TSMC's advanced manufacturing process in the base die of next-gen HBM4 memory, which will enter mass production in 2025, one year ahead of schedule.
SK hynix previously used proprietary technology on its base dies up to HBM3E, but it will move to TSMC's advanced logic process for the HBM4 base die, which will enable SK hynix to produce customized HBM for clients that need specific performance and power efficiency.
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said in a statement released by SK: "Let's lay the foundation for the AI era that is helpful for mankind".