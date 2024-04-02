SK hynix is now the second biggest company in South Korea by market value, only behind Samsung

SK hynix has become the second biggest company in South Korea, with its market value soaring above $100 billion for the first time, with Samsung in first place with a market cap of over $360 billion, reports Bloomberg Canada.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SK hynix has been riding an incredibly successful wave of success due to it providing its cutting-edge HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) that's used in AI GPUs, with the South Korean memory giant being the sole supplier of HBM3 memory chips for NVIDIA's mega-successful Hopper H100 AI GPU.

The company recently kicked off its next-gen HBM3E memory wave, which will be used on NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU, leading SK hynix to have around 90% of the HBM market share. Samsung has been falling behind its South Korean rival when it comes to HBM, but Samsung has also recently formed a new dedicated HBM team to get production yields up so it can better fight SK hynix in the HBM arena.

SK hynix recently announced it plans on spending a whopping $90 billion on building the "world's largest mega fab complex," with completion for the entire complex to be completed in 2046. SK hynix will have particular operations up and running from its new $90B complex in 2025, where it will continue to build on the success it's had with HBM memor over the last 12 months.