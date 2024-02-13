TSMC rumored to be teaming with SK hynix on next-gen HBM memory for next-gen AI GPUs

TSMC and SK hynix reportedly teaming up to dominate the HBM and AI GPU market, will battle Samsung directly as the world's biggest memory manufacturer.

TSMC is reportedly securing a secret deal with South Korean memory manufacturer SK hynix, which would see the two companies teaming up to make next-gen memory products for AI, along with processors and GPUs.

TSMC rumored to be teaming with SK hynix on next-gen HBM memory for next-gen AI GPUs 23
HBM memory is one of the hottest parts of any AI GPU, and SK hynix has been leading the charge for a while now. But with the relationship between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and SK hynix, we should expect the two companies to combine the best of what they do -- chip packaging and memory fabrication -- to compete, and I'm sure, hopefully, dominate South Korean rival Samsung.

The unconfirmed reports of TSMC and SK hynix teaming up together would see a change in the HBM memory market, as they're essential to AI systems and products, which have insatiable demand right now. There has been absolutely no slowdown, and no slowdown is forecasted for the years ahead when it comes to the world of AI.

South Korean analysts were quoted by Taiwanese press, where they believe that TSMC and SK hynix teaming up will allow the companies to better compete with Samsung. Samsung is currently the world's biggest memory manufacturer, with resources that are almost limitless, pushing into countless markets across the planet.

SK hynix makes some of the best HBM memory chips on the planet, so TSMC partnering with SK hynix in this world of AI makes total sense. We'll see the fruits of this labor in the years to come, but first we need an official confirmation from both TSMC and SK hynix, then we can get excited... I'm sure NVIDIA, AMD and many other AI GPU companies will be foaming at the mouth about this possible partnership.

