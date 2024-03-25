SK hynix plans $90 billion on 'world's largest mega fab complex' fully complete in 2046

SK hynix has announced it has planned a mega fab complex called Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, which will begin construction in March 2025, with an estimated completion date in 2046... so we're still a while away.

The South Korean giant has prepared at least $90 billion towards the project, which will see four separate fabbing facilities and would be one of -- if not the -- biggest fab complex on the planet. SK hynix will have new bleeding-edge facilities on its site, as well as room for companies like South Korean rival Samsung to build other facilities there.

SK hynix will have multiple facilities up and running before its 2046 completion date, with the first of the four fabs to be operational in 2027. This is just two years after construction starts, similar to TSMC's new bleeding-edge facility in Japan, which also took just two years to build... meanwhile, Intel and TSMC continue to struggle with US semiconductor fab construction with multi-year delays ahead for Intel's plant in Ohio.

Tom's Hardware points out that if it takes just 2-3 years to complete one fab, why are we having to wait until 2046 -- which is 22 years away from now -- when there are only four facilities being constructed? We could expect this 2046 completion date to include power installation, infrastructure, cooling, logistics, staff training, etc.

SK hynix will likely be building next-generation RAM, NAND chips, HBM, and more... with the South Korean firm recently teaming up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which could include some room for TSMC at its new facility in South Korea, who knows.

SK hynix will have one of the world's largest fabs once its new mega fab complex is complete, while its upcoming Fab 1 which will be complete in 2027 will be the world's largest three-story fab.

