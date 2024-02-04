SK hynix: next-gen HBM4 memory will enter mass production in 2026 for next-gen AI GPUs

SK hynix announces its next-gen HBM4 memory will hit the AI GPU battleground in 2026, joining the likes of Micron and Samsung in HBM4 tech.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

SK hynix has officially announced plans for its 5th Generation of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) which is otherwise known as HBM3e, launching this year, while next-gen HBM4 memory is coming in 2026.

SK hynix: next-gen HBM4 memory will enter mass production in 2026 for next-gen AI GPUs 64
Open Gallery 3

Kim Chun-hwan, vice president of SK hynix, announced the plans during his keynote speech at SEMICOM Korea 2024, which was hosted at the COEX in the Samseong neighborhood of Seoul, on January 31. VP Kim said: "With the advent of the AI computing era, generative AI is rapidly advancing" and that the "generative AI market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 35%".

We can expect SK hynix's new HBM4 memory to arrive with a 2048-bit memory interface, and a huge 1.5TB/s memory bandwidth per stack. The huge advances in AI GPUs from the likes of NVIDIA and AMD, and its next-gen AI GPUs of the future, will rely on ultra-fast next-gen memory like HBM4. SK hynix wants to have its next-gen HBM4 memory in 2026, but we could see it a bit earlier in late 2025.

DRAM supplier roadmaps (source: TrendForce)
Open Gallery 3

DRAM supplier roadmaps (source: TrendForce)

Right now, we've got HBM3e memory stacks packing up to 1.2TB/sec memory bandwidth, with 6 stacks featuring a huge 7.2TB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's upcoming H200 AI GPU will have up to 4.8TB/sec of memory bandwidth, so on a 2048-bit interface, we should expect HBM4 memory to boost over 1.5TB/sec per stack... and we can't wait.

SK hynix isn't the only one with HBM4 memory in development, with both Samsung and Micron both having HBM4 memory at the same time. Jaejune Kim, Executive Vice President, Memory, at Samsung, at the latest earnings call with analysts and investors said: "HBM4 is in development with a 2025 sampling and 2026 mass production timeline. Demand for also customized HBM is growing, driven by generative AI and so we're also developing not only a standard product, but also a customized HBM optimized performance-wise for each customer by adding logic chips. Detailed specifications are being discussed with key customers".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30099.99
$30099.99$33999.99$31999.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2024 at 7:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, businesskorea.co.kr

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags