Windows 11 update adds a much-wanted feature and fixes a nasty glitch with Chrome videos

As the month of May draws to a close, Windows 11 has just got its latest preview update, and this optional effort might be picked up by more users than normal, seeing as it brings in a couple of keenly awaited pieces of work.

Patch KB5037853, for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, introduces a bunch of features and fixes, but something that a lot of folks have been waiting for is drag and drop functionality in the File Explorer address bar.

This means you can now drag a file out of a folder, and into another folder on the address bar at the top of the window (where the file path is displayed). It's a convenient shortcut for moving files sometimes, and one that Windows 11 users missed, or at least some certainly did. So, it's good to see this basic piece of functionality now present in File Explorer.

Another crowd pleaser with KB5037853 is that Microsoft has fixed an issue where parts of the screen are distorted when playing a video in a Chromium-based browser (like Chrome or Edge).

That's been a thorn in the side of some Windows 11 users for quite a long time now, so its resolution - well, hopefully - is a cause for celebration.

Two minute warning

Another notable cure here is the solution for a bug with File Explorer where it could take up to two minutes - yes, two whole minutes - to fire up if you've pinned a folder that's on a network share to Quick Access. Nasty indeed.

As ever with a preview update, though, we have to trust that the fixes actually work, or that unintended side effects aren't caused. This can be the case with anything in testing, naturally.

A case in point is that one fix in KB5037853 is for a problem whereby the Share button on USB game controllers may not work properly with the Game Bar, and while this may now be resolved, there's a complaint on Reddit that the Game Bar is now misbehaving.

One Redditor informs us that following the installation of this preview update, the Game Bar keeps on randomly taking screenshots of any running game until it's closed. Apparently, this happens with all the Windows 11 user's games, to boot.

That's an isolated report right now, so we'll just have to keep an eye on whether it manifests for others who have installed KB5037853.

At any rate, the more cautious out there will probably want to wait for these features and fixes to be realized as part of the finished June cumulative update, which isn't that far off now anyway (June 11 to be precise).