Microsoft finally fixes Windows 11 bug that's been annoying Chrome and Edge users for ages

Windows 11's latest update has fixed a really annoying bug that has been bothering users of Chromium-based browsers for quite some time now.
The glitch in question means that when watching videos in browsers like Chrome or Edge (or any product built on Chromium), parts of the screen distort, a pretty nasty and jarring effect by all accounts.
However, with the June cumulative update which was recently released, this problem is now fixed. That's not a huge surprise, as the optional update for May - which was a preview of June's release - had this fix incorporated.
As Windows Latest reports, the positive news here is that the fix seems to work well, and remedied the video playback issues the tech site was experiencing.
As mentioned at the outset, this bug has been present in Windows 11 for a long time, and certainly goes back more than a few months - possibly even a year, or so Windows Latest reckons.
Microsoft announced the fix in the support document for the June update, noting that:
"This update addresses an issue that distorts parts of the screen. This occurs when you use a Chromium-based browser to play a video."
