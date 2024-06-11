Latest Windows 11 update fixes the nasty bug that caused the taskbar to vanish or glitch out

Fed up with your taskbar disappearing and then reappearing like some bad magic trick? Microsoft has resolved this issue in the June update for Windows 11.

Windows 11 recently experienced a troubling bug with the interface which pretty much broke the taskbar, albeit temporarily, but the good news is that it's now fixed with the rollout of today's cumulative update for June - the patch which just arrived.

Windows 11's patch for June has just arrived with this important fix (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Yes, today is Patch Tuesday for June in case you hadn't realized, and as ever, the cumulative update for Windows 11 was tested in an optional update at the end of the preceding month.

In this case, that May preview update came afflicted with a gremlin in the UI works whereby the taskbar would temporarily glitch out and fail to respond, or vanish entirely before reappearing - a pretty frustrating sounding bug.

However, Neowin spotted that Microsoft has now fixed the problem, and rolled out a cure for those affected who had installed that preview update - before confirming that the problem is fully resolved in the new June update.

Microsoft observes that "this issue is addressed in KB5039212," which as noted is the June cumulative update for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, now rolling out to all users.

KB5039212 also fixes a few other bugs, and introduces some new features, including bringing drag and drop functionality to the File Explorer address bar (it went missing with Windows 11, whereas it was always in Windows 10).