New Windows 11 update goes from worse to bad: reboot bug is side-stepped, but taskbar is broken

Microsoft has mitigated a nasty reboot loop problem - by blocking the latest optional update for affected PCs - but another gremlin has appeared.

Windows 11 recently had an update paused because it was causing some PCs to get stuck in a reboot loop, but Microsoft has now resumed its rollout - only to run into another nasty glitch that breaks the taskbar.

Windows 11 bugs are not exactly rare, particularly in preview updates (Image Credit: Microsoft)

This is not a good look, obviously enough, although in fairness to Microsoft, the update in question is an optional one, so you don't have to download it. And the way things are going with the June preview update (KB5039302), you'd probably be best giving it a wide berth for now.

As mentioned, the preview update is now rolling out again, after Microsoft has put a block on PCs that could be affected by the reboot debacle (those running nested virtualization, we're told).

In an update to its release health dashboard, Microsoft explains:

"Availability of this update via Windows Update and Windows Update for Business was paused for a couple of days, but is being resumed today for most devices. This update offering is now paused only for devices affected by the issue. As a result, this update might not be offered to Hyper-V virtual machines running on hosts that utilize certain processor types."

After all that, the trouble is that a new bug has been found in the update, the one that breaks the taskbar. Apparently, affected users will experience the taskbar not responding to any of their actions, or generally freezing up.

Windows Latest spotted Microsoft's advice on this new issue in KB5039302 and the more positive news is that it only hits certain Windows 11 users. Namely those who have turned off 'Media Features' (in Control Panel, under Programs and Features > Turn Windows features on or off), or those with 'Windows N edition' installations (variants without those media features in the first place).

If that applies to you, obviously steer well clear of this new update, or turn said features back on (in a standard Windows 11 install, that is, where the setting is present).

As this preview becomes the full Patch Tuesday update for July next week, hopefully Microsoft can get a handle on these problems before then.

