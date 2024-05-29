NVIDIA rumored to downsize RTX 5090 in a serious design reversal

Since the release of the RTX 3090/Ti and RTX 4090 graphics cards have seemingly been getting bigger and bigger, with both of the aforementioned GPUs taking up three slots on a motherboard.

The idea behind making graphics cards larger is simply for cooling, as the GPUs become more sophisticated and provide more compute performance, more power is required. And when more power is required more cooling is required to thermal regulation. With the release of the RTX 3090 and RTX 4090 we were seemingly taking on a trajectory of bigger and bigger graphics cards with each new generation. But that might not be the case.

Renowned GPU leaker @Kopite7kimi recently took to Twitter and gave some information regarding NVIDIA's Blackwell gaming GPUs expected to launch sometime later this year. According to the leaker NVIDIA will be moving backwards in terms of size, with the company purportedly opting for a dual-slot, dual-fan solution over a three-slot solution. Notably, NVIDIA hasn't released a dual-slot GPu since the RTX 2080 Ti in 2019.

VideoCardz has provided some reasons why the RTX 5090 may be a dual-slot card, with the publication pointing to the purported 512-bit bus and the swap to GDDR7 memory modules.

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment and NVIDIA hasn't revealed any official details regarding its next flagship GPU.