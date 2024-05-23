AMD all but confirms RDNA 4 is a pair of mid-range GPUs, Navi 48 and 44

The rumor mill has suggested this is what we're looking at for the next-gen graphics cards from AMD for some time, but it's not necessarily a bad thing.

The Navi 48 and 44 GPUs have been confirmed by AMD - kind of - to be the only chips that'll make up Team Red's next-gen range of graphics cards with its RDNA 4 architecture.

VideoCardz noticed that Kepler flagged up on X (formerly Twitter) that in an update for its ROCm software, AMD specifically mentions Navi 44 and Navi 48 as gfx1200 and gfx1201 respectively.

There are no other chips in the update, so that all but confirms that Team Red is keeping things down to just Navi 44 and 48, as all rumors have pointed to for some time now.

In short, there are just mid-range GPUs inbound for RDNA 4, which pretty much gives NVIDIA the freedom to run riot at the high-end of the desktop graphics card market, as it won't be challenged. (Intel's Battlemage certainly won't be putting up a top-end rival either, of course).

As we've said before, though, this reality might mean AMD tries to make RDNA 4 stand out and look compelling in a different way - by giving us value proposition in spades.

That could be the real win in the battle of the next-gen GPUs, because while monster flagships are all well and good, most gamers aren't buying the likes of RTX 5090s, but rather mid-range graphics cards, or indeed lower tier. And if AMD can dominate there, well, that's going to be an important victory - not just for Team Red, but the consumer too.

Fingers crossed and all that, but we can't help feel skeptical that we'll ever see a relatively cheap middle-of-the-pack GPU again.

Read more: AMD's APUs rumored to be sticking with RDNA 3+ integrated GPUs until 2027 - at least