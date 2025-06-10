NVIDIA CEO expected to announce Germany's largest AI factory project next week

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang expected to visit the EU next week, first stop is Germany with a rumored announcement of a new AI factory to be built.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is jet-setting once again, after his trips to Taiwan and the Middle East recently, where Jensen will be flying to Germany to announce the country's biggest AI factory this week.

NVIDIA has its eyes on the EU to expand its large-scale AI factory in Germany, where Jensen will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin to discuss the deal. In new reports, they suggest that the EU wants to catch up in the ever-evolving AI race with the rest of the world but there is a major hurdle: it has no other option but NVIDIA for advanced AI chips.

Jensen is expected to unveil a new mega datacenter in Germany, using 100,000 of its high-end AI GPUs that come at a cost of around $30,000 per chip, which will see the project costing a total of around $3 billion for AI chips alone. The new deal would mean this is Germany's largest AI venture, and for NVIDIA it is another notch in its ever-growing AI dominance worldwide.

Germany isn't the only stop for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who will be putting even more frequent flier miles onto his account, where Jensen is expected to visit the UK as well at an appearance at Tech Week, and then he's reportedly off to France, where he'll be the featured guest at Vivatech technology.

We're to expect Jensen to announce multiple new projects that will be concentrated on AI infrastructure, which is where the bread and butter for NVIDIA is right now... AI, AI, AI.