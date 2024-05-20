Apple's next budget iPhone will have Face ID and an OLED display but it could cost $499

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 4 next year and a new report says we should expect it to cost less than $499 despite a possible price hike.

The current-gen iPhone SE has been around since 2022 and while it's a solid option for people who want to be able to get into an iPhone without spending too much money, there's no denying that it is starting to show its age. Even when the handset was released in 2022 the phone looked aged thanks to the use of a Home button and the relatively small 4.7-inch display. That's all expected to change when the iPhone SE 4 arrives and while we've been told to expect a price hike, a new report suggests that anyone concerned about a potential $500+ device need not worry too much.

This is according to a new post by the X leaker Revegnus which claims that the US price of the iPhone SE 4 will see a price increase of around 10%, although there is still the possibility that the price won't increase at all. However, if it does, Apple is reportedly very keen to ensure that the price doesn't increase beyond $499.

The reasons for the iPhone SE to get more expensive for this fourth generation are pretty obvious. The rumors currently have the handset coming with a large 6.1-inch OLED display while Face ID is also thought to be part of the spec sheet. Both of those things will cost Apple more to produce than the Touch ID and LCD display combination that is currently in use.

However, to counter that it's expected that Apple will repurpose much of the iPhone 14 design for the new iPhone SE, giving Apple a way to save money thanks to its years of producing iPhone 14 handsets of this size and shape. To that point, it's thought that the display that will be used in the iPhone SE 4 will cost less than the handsets that are used in the iPhone 15 because they are not only the same as those used in the iPhone 14 but also the iPhone 13.

Other details that we believe we already know about the iPhone SE 4 include the addition of a USB-C port for obvious EU-related reasons as well as an Action button. The Action button debuted in September last year with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, but it's expected to be present on all of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices that are set to launch this coming September. From here, it seems clear that all iPhones from 2024 onwards will include the Action button.