Spring 2025 tipped to finally see the launch of the next-gen iPhone SE

While we expect that Apple will release the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max later this year, we don't expect there to be any more new iPhones before the end of the year. That means that the iPhone SE won't be updated in 2024, but a new report suggests that we won't have to wait another whole year for the updated iPhone SE to arrive.

We've been told to expect an updated iPhone SE with a new design for some time now, and it had been thought that the launch would coincide with the arrival of Apple's first in-house 5G modem. That's so far proven difficult for Apple to manage, but we're now being told that 2025 will be the year that Apple finally brings the iPhone SE 3 to market.

That's according to a report by The Information which claims that Apple intends to launch the handset next year while matching previous rumors that Apple intends to ditch the Home button and Touch ID, finally, and replace the current model with a design that closely matches that of the iPhone 14.

That will mean the arrival of Face ID for the first time as well as a notch that will immediately make the iPhone SE appear more modern than a ny that came before it. The specs we've been told to expect include a starting storage of 64GB as well as 5G support and a 4.7-inch display. In terms of pricing, a starting price of $429 seems most likely.