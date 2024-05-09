Apple's iOS 17.5 update will bring offline News browsing to the iPhone for the first time

Apple's News app on the iPhone will soon allow people to read content even when they don't have an internet connection, the latest iOS 17.5 beta shows.

Apple's currently testing the iOS 17.5 software update ahead of what is likely to be a release to the public within the next few weeks. It's already been testing the update for some time now, but the latest beta release brings a new feature that we didn't see coming and can make a big difference to the way people enjoy the News app.

According to a new report, the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate build that was made available to developers recently includes a new feature that will allow people to use the News app when they don't have an internet connection.

As 9to5Mac notes, Apple News currently stops working when there is no internet connection unless a user intentionally makes specific stories available for offline viewing. However, the iOS 17.5 update looks set to change that by offering the full news experience even when no connection is available.

However, it isn't yet clear how the News app will make this happen or how many stories there will be available should the internet connection become unavailable. There are no settings to allow users to configure the new feature but testing that has already been carried out would suggest that there are plenty available when the internet goes off.

This is a notable new feature that will allow people to read the news while they're on a plane, for example, and it's good to see that Apple is adding the feature now rather than waiting for the iOS 18 software update to arrive later this year. That update is set to include numerous new AI features and be previewed at WWDC on June 10.

