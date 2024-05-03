iOS 17.5 is adding a new Repair State mode to make sending iPhones for service easier

The iOS 17.5 software update is on the way and it's bringing a feature designed to make it easier to send iPhones to Apple for repair.

Apple's getting ready to announce iOS 18 to the public in a few weeks, but before that, there's another beta program that needs to come to an end. That beta is for iOS 17.5, and the latest beta release has given us a hint at a new feature that will make it easier for people to send their iPhone to Apple when it needs to be repaired.

Currently, having Apple repair an iPhone requires that people disable the Find My feature for a couple of reasons. One is the fact that it ensures the iPhone is actually owned by the person who is trying to get it worked on. Two, it means that if Apple needs to swap the iPhone out for a new one, Find My is already disabled which means that the process of doing that is relatively simple. But now Apple is reportedly getting ready to make a new change that will remove the need to turn Find My off for good.

That news comes after 9to5Mac reported on evidence found in the iOS 17.5 beta that includes mention of a Repair State mode, with some beta testers already able to enable it. The new mode appears to be one that allows people to enable the feature which allows Apple to do what it needs to do without having the Find My feature disabled entirely.

There is one big benefit here and it's time. Previously, disabling Find My used to be easy, with users flicking a switch and authenticating their Apple ID password. But with the advent of Stolen Device Protection, things are somewhat different. That feature brings an hour delay before things like Find My can be disabled unless at a known location, like home. If people enter an Apple Store and need an iPhone to be serviced, they're often now left with an hour's wait before they can leave due to the way Stolen Device Protection works.

That's one key difference with the new Repair State option - there is no time delay, and all other Find My and Stolen Device Protection features remain active throughout. In fact, a message that appears on-screen confirms that the iPhone will continue to work as normal while in the new Repair State mode.

Apple hasn't yet confirmed when the iOS 17.5 update will be rolled out to the public, but we can expect it to happen within the next few weeks. Then, all eyes will be on the June 10 WWDC event and iOS 18.