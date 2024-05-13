Assassin's Creed Shadows revealed, full trailer coming Wednesday

Ubisoft just stealth-announced the official name of the upcoming Assassin's Creed game set in Japan.
In 2022, Ubisoft made Assassin's Creed fans very happy with the reveal of Codename Red, a new project set in the wide 700-year period of Feudal Japan. Today, Ubisoft has confirmed the game will be called Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.
So what do we know about AC Shadows? Besides the setting, we know that the game will have an RPG focus, similar to Assassin's Creeds Odyssey and Valhalla.
We also know that AC Shadows was built from the ground up for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Shadows will leverage a new-and-improved Anvil engine and the studio working on the project, Ubisoft Quebec, is charged with trying to evolve the RPG mechanics in Shadows.
Below we have some snippets regarding AC Shadows from Ubisoft's big post from September 2022:
- "Moving on to Period 3, you will see more diversity in the types of gameplay we feature. In period three, we want to support our games for longer periods of time," said Assassin's Creed producer Marc-Alexis Côté.
- "We want to support our RPG products, like the one that we've just announced, Assassin's Creed Codename RED, for a longer period of time."
- The team behind RED, Ubisoft Quebec, will spearhead the RPG track and make sure it evolves and improves over time.
- Starting with Assassin's Creed Codename RED, games will be built specifically for current-gen consoles; the extra time in between allows the development teams to improve their Anvil engine to deliver a more polished experience.