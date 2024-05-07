Nintendo gives update on when Switch 2 will be revealed

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa gives an update on when fans can expect the Switch 2 to be revealed...but gamers could be waiting a long time.

Published
Updated
1 minute & read time

Nintendo gives fans a very loose timeline on when the next-gen Switch will be revealed.

Nintendo gives update on when Switch 2 will be revealed 2
Open Gallery 2

Today, Nintendo announced its Q4 financials that clearly illustrate the Switch is on its way out. It's time for a new model, and Nintendo is set to unveil its new Switch 2 (aka the Super Switch, Switch 4K, etc). The only question is...when?

In a surprise move, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave an update on Twitter on the new hardware. The company plans to reveal the new Switch during the current Fiscal Year 2025 timeline, which ends in March 2025. And it won't be revealed in June. So the system could be revealed at any time in 9 months.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo.

We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.

Rumors indicate the Switch 2 will not be released in 2024, and will instead opt for a Q1 2025 release. Reports say that the new model will support 4K gaming thanks to a stronger processor and robust NVIDIA DLSS image reconstruction technology. The system's controllers are also said to be magnetic unlike the current slide-on JoyCons with their patented rail system.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2024 at 7:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags