Nintendo gives update on when Switch 2 will be revealed

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa gives an update on when fans can expect the Switch 2 to be revealed...but gamers could be waiting a long time.

Today, Nintendo announced its Q4 financials that clearly illustrate the Switch is on its way out. It's time for a new model, and Nintendo is set to unveil its new Switch 2 (aka the Super Switch, Switch 4K, etc). The only question is...when?

In a surprise move, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave an update on Twitter on the new hardware. The company plans to reveal the new Switch during the current Fiscal Year 2025 timeline, which ends in March 2025. And it won't be revealed in June. So the system could be revealed at any time in 9 months.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.

Rumors indicate the Switch 2 will not be released in 2024, and will instead opt for a Q1 2025 release. Reports say that the new model will support 4K gaming thanks to a stronger processor and robust NVIDIA DLSS image reconstruction technology. The system's controllers are also said to be magnetic unlike the current slide-on JoyCons with their patented rail system.