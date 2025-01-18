All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 performance leaked revealing CPU and GPU clock speeds

Dataminer may have leaked the computing power of the recently announced Nintendo Switch 2, and it's weaker than Microsoft's Xbox Series S.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A dataminer has reportedly leaked information about the computing power of the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2, revealing that it is weaker than Microsoft's Xbox Series S.

Nintendo finally officially unveiled the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and while the trailer did showcase the physical design of the console, we didn't get any performance details.

However, a data miner has now revealed what appears to be the hardware clock speeds for the Nintendo Switch 2, which gives us an insight into how the console will perform with games. Notably, these speeds are "leaked" and should be taken with a grain of salt. We won't actually know what the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of until it is officially released. With that being said, let's take a look at what has been discovered.

According to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, which cite the purported leaked speeds, the Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by an 8nm chip, with a GPU clock speed of 561 MHz in handheld mode and 10007.25 MHz docked. As for the CPU, the leak states in handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 1100.8 MHz, and in docked, it will drop down to 998.4 MHz.

Nintendo Switch 2 performance leaked revealing CPU and GPU clock speeds 5161566154
3

According to Digital Foundry, these speeds fall in line with what an 8nm chip is capable of, but there is something peculiar about the numbers. It appears the Nintendo Switch 2, when docked, will reduce its CPU clock speeds, which leads the tech experts to suggest there is something unknown about the Nintendo Switch 2 when it enters docked mode as it's unusual for this to occur.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

