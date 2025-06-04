Nintendo Switch 2 teardown unveils two fragile points, 'high risk of breakage' warning

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already in the hands of the public and a teardown of the console has already taken place, revealing key components and shortfalls.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches globally on June 5, and since that date has already ticked over in some region, some buyers have already got their hands on the new console and downloaded the update that enables it to be used.

However, not everyone who has access to the Nintendo Switch 2 is using it as Nintendo intended, as the first teardown video of the new console has already appeared online. ProModding has posted a video showcasing a full deconstruction of the Switch 2 and then put on display everything Nintendo has put under the hood to power the new console. We get an extremely close-up look at the main component powering the new handheld, and that is the NVIDIA GMLX30-A1 SoC, a custom-made chip based on NVIDIA's Ampere technology.

The teardown also revealed the Switch 2's small motherboard and the rest of the components, such as the memory, storage, fans, heatsinks, and more. Lastly, ProModding provided some closing remarks on the internal design of the Switch 2, with the modder saying the Switch 2 screen has a film from the factory, just like the OLED model of the original Nintendo Switch. Moreover, both thermal pastes (red and gray) are the same as the original Switch, "which means that in a year and a half the gray one will dry almost to stone."

ProModding also wrote that the new Joy-Cons sit tighter than the original Switch Joy-Cons, but can still be wobbled. Adding that the rear leg-stand "is obviously too flimsy" and "there is a high risk of breakage".