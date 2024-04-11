Investigation launched into games crashing on these high-end CPUs

An investigation has been launched into reports of an increase in game crashes by owners of high-end CPUs, some of the latest that have come to market.

Intel has announced it's investigating recent reports of game crashes for owners of Intel's latest 13th and 14th Gen Core i9 desktop processors. The owners of these CPUs are saying that games such as The Finals, Fortnite, Tekken 8, Hogwarts Legacy, Remnant 2, Alan Wake 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Part 1, and Outpost: Infinity Siege are crashing unexpectedly. According to reports from The Verge and Ars Technica, Intel initially believed it was an "isolated issue" but now has escalated it to a potentially more widespread problem.

Additionally, CPUs such as the i9-13900KF, i9-14900KF, i9-13900KS, and i9-14900KS may fall victim to the same issues, considering they are all the same basic silicon. Furthermore, user reports indicate that the i7-13700K and i7-14700K series may also be affected.

"Intel is aware of reports regarding Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen unlocked desktop processors experiencing issues with certain workloads," an Intel spokesperson told Ars Technica. "We're engaged with our partners and are conducting analysis of the reported issues."

So, what is causing these issues? Intel hasn't officially said anything about the root of the problem, but support documents from Epic Games and other developers indicate the issue may have something to do with the CPU power settings. Publications are recommending owners of these CPUs manually changing their power settings with tools such as Intel's Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU), or heading into the BIOS and setting a power/speed that lower than default.