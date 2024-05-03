Helldivers 2 will force PC players into having a PlayStation Network account

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced all new Helldivers 2 players will be required to link Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Helldivers 2 publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that all new Helldivers 2 players will need to connect their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account to access the game.

Helldivers 2 will force PC players into having a PlayStation Network account 65651165
Open Gallery 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) took to the Helldivers 2 Steam blog with an update explaining that a technical issue at the game's launch forced SIE into making linking Steam and a PSN account optional, but that will now change. As of May 6, new Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be forced to link to a PSN account, and if they don't have one, they will be required to make one. Helldivers 2 won't be accessible if they don't.

According to SIE, linking a Steam and PSN account "plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games." Additionally, SIE wrote that linking the two accounts is the main way to "protect players from griefing and abuse" by banning players that are participating in that kind of behavior. Additionally, banned players will be able to appeal.

It should be noted that SIE detailed in the system requirements for Helldivers 2 that a PSN account would be required. However, that won't stop PC players from kicking up a fuss about being forced to make an account they don't necessarily want to, as indicated by the numerous unhappy responses to the news on PCGaming subreddit.

Some Redditors have claimed that SIE only wants to link Steam users to the PSN so Sony can bolster its PSN user numbers for shareholders, which could definitely be true to at least some degree.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2024 at 12:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags