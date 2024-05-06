How to watch Apple's May 7 iPad Pro and Air event at home for free

Apple is set to hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7, and you can watch along at home for free. Here's how to do exactly that, and when.

Apple has confirmed that it intends to hold an online event on May 7 and while it hasn't said what it intends to show off, we're relatively sure that there will be new iPads and accessories. The event, carrying the tagline "Let Loose," is going to offer the first new iPads in more than a year and expectations are high. And you can watch along a home for free.

Watching the Apple May 7 event is easy, and the chances are very good that you can watch using whatever you're currently reading this on. You can even watch on the big screen if that's more your jam, too.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

When

Apple will hold the "Let Loose" event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. That means that there will be an early start for some, but the odd timing would suggest that there is a global aspect to things - Apple is expected to announce a global launch of the Apple Vision Pro during the event.

Where

Watching along at home is as easy as can be. Apple will live stream the event on its website while the company's YouTube channel is also as good an option as any. That means you can watch along on almost any device, including smart televisions and streaming sticks.

Those who have an Apple TV can also watch there as well using the Apple Events app. Whichever one you choose you should get a great experience with a high-quality stream, connection permitting of course.

With a new OLED iPad Pro and the first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air in the offing, you won't want to miss this one.