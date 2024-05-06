Microsoft is closing down the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace on July 29, 2024

Microsoft is set to close the Xbox 360 Store on July 29, 2024, almost 19 years after the console first debuted in November 2005. Quite possibly the most popular Xbox console of all time, both in terms of sales, market share, and iconic games like Gears of War, Halo 3, and Fable 2, sunsetting the Xbox 360 Store isn't necessarily a doom-and-gloom scenario.

From July 2024, players can no longer purchase new games, DLC, and other content from the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace. The Movies & TV app is also going away, with Microsoft and the Xbox team confirming that "TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360."

The good news is that you will still be able to play Xbox 360 games and DLC that you have already purchased, not only on Xbox 360 consoles but also via backward compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

You'll still have access to re-download games if they have been deleted, and games with multiplayer components that are still online and working will function as usual. So, the change here is closing the Xbox 360 Store while ensuring players can still access their content. With Microsoft investing heavily in forward and backward compatibility, there's an excellent chance that Xbox 360 games will also be playable on the company's next-gen Xbox console.

With the Xbox 360 Store closing on July 29, 2024, be sure to head over to the Xbox Marketplace to pick up any missed digital games or classics you want to own. You can check out the complete list of backward-compatible Xbox 360 games list playable on modern Xbox consoles.