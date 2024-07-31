Microsoft officially ends an iconic Xbox era with a new update

Microsoft has announced the end of an era is upon Xbox gamers as the time has finally come to sunset the Xbox 360 Store.

The Xbox 360 marketplace opened nearly 19 years ago and gave rise to the popularity of having direct access to thousands of games that were constantly cycled through various sales. Microsoft informed Xbox gamers the 360 store was closing its doors in August last year, and on July 29, the final nail in the coffin happened as new games or DLC content was no longer available for purchase.

Notably, Microsoft explained via its blog that any content already purchased through the 360 store will remain available to play and redownload. Additionally, the Microsoft Movies and TV app will no longer work on Xbox 360 systems, which means gamers won't be able to view their content on those systems. Furthermore, Microsoft reminded Xbox gamers Xbox 360 games will still remain available to play on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace

Related to this change, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after July 29th, 2024 - wrote Microsoft

