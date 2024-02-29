Big 3 revenues compared: PlayStation made $30 billion in 2023, Xbox $18 billion

PlayStation leads the Big 3's earnings with $30 billion revenues generated through calendar year 2023, but Xbox isn't so far behind with $18 billion.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Now that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have all published their holiday earnings reports, we can compile the data and get a total sum for the entire year. According to data provided by the companies and analyzed by TweakTown, gaming's Big 3 generated over $60 billion in combined annual revenues.

PlayStation leads the charge with a staggering $30.12 billion made during the year. Compare that with PlayStation's $24.410 billion revenues for 2022, and we see a significant 23% spike in earnings on a year-over-year basis, or an increase of $5.71 billion. Sony's revenues are high, but profits are slipping as the company faces steep costs.

5

Microsoft is firmly in second place as Xbox tallies up to a mighty $18.128 billion. This of course includes Activision Blizzard King revenues as a result of the ABK acquisition. Xbox gaming revenues increased by 16.5% in 2023, compared to $15.563 billion in 2022. This is an increase of $2.56 billion, most of which was from the recognition of Activision's revenues.

5

Nintendo is slightly down revenue-wise, at least for calendar 2023. The company made about $12.08 billion in 2023, down -4% from last year's $12.6 billion. The decline is mostly due to the slowing of Switch hardware sales and profitability, as more consumers are buying the OLED model that costs Nintendo more to make. While in third place in revenue, Nintendo is in first place when it comes to profit margins: The company's operating profit margins did not dip below 30% for the entire year.