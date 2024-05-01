The Japanese could be buying their new Apple Vision Pro very soon indeed

The Apple Vision Pro still hasn't gone on sale outside of the United States but a new report suggests that Japanese customers could be buying it soon.

The Apple Vision Pro spatial computer has now been on sale in the United States for three months after it originally debuted in Apple Stores on February 2. Since then interest in the headset has definitely died down from the fever-pitch we experienced then, but it's still being hampered by two things. The first is the high $3,499 asking price. The second is the fact that the headset can still only be bought in the United States. The former doesn't seem likely to change any time soon. The latter? Well, that might be a different story entirely.

Apple has been saying for some time now that it intends to launch the Apple Vision Pro globally before the end of 2024, but it hasn't said when that would happen specifically. It also hasn't yet said which countries will be the first to receive the Apple Vision Pro outside of its home country, leaving everyone in something of a state of limbo. That might be changing soon, however, with the news that Japan has popped up as a potential, and imminent, destination for the hottest mixed reality headset on the market.

Apple hasn't confirmed the news itself, obviously, but the Japanese website Macotakara notes that Apple Vision Pro accessories are now mentioned on the website of a local reseller called Line Shopping. That reseller says that it's running a promotion that includes accessories for a number of devices, including the Apple Vision Pro. The sale isn't available for international customers, but it's running right now and will come to an end on May 6.

The Line Shopping outlet is an official Apple reseller, the company's website claims, which suggests that it might be privy to more information than the rest of us. And with that in mind, this could well mean that the Apple Vision Pro will go on sale in the country soon, although exactly when isn't clear.

Apple is set to hold an online event on May 7 which is expected to see the arrival of new OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air devices, but it's also now possible that Apple could unveil its global launch plans for the Apple Vision Pro as well. Time will indeed tell, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

As for those iPads, the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are expected to sport new OLED displays and possibly new M4 chips, while the 11-inch iPad Air is expected to be joined by a new 12.9-inch version with both tablets getting upgraded M2 chips.