The Apple Vision Pro has a new software update out and you can download it now

If you own an Apple Vision Pro you have a new software update available after Apple made the visionOS 1.1.1 update available to all.

The Apple Vision Pro has only been on sale since February this year, which means that it's now only a couple of months old. But that hasn't stopped Apple from forging ahead with new software updates and the company has today released another update to the public in the form of visionOS 1.1.2.

This visionOS 1.1.2 update arrives just a month after Apple released the visionOS 1.1 software to the public, although this release isn't one that appears to bring with it any big new features. Instead, Apple's release notes simply say that the update brings with it bug fixes and that it is recommended for all Apple Vision Pro owners.

This update comes as Apple continues to test the visionOS 1.2 software with developers. They can install the update if they are signed into their Apple ID although the headset will need to be restarted and taken off in order for the update to be completed. The headset will also display the current progress on the external EyeSight display so users will know when it's finished.

Apple is expected to announce the visionOS 2 software update at the upcoming WWDC event on June 10, with a beta likely to be made available to developers on the same date. If Apple follows the usual WWDC beta cycle pattern we can then expect the update to be made available to the public this coming September.

WWDC won't only see visionOS 2 previewed, of course. We also expect Apple to preview new software updates announced for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, too.